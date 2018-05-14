Salah breaks EPL scoring record

Mohamed Salah scored his record-breaking 32nd goal of the English Premier League season yesterday as the Liverpool star set a new mark for the most goals in a 38-game campaign.

Salah went into the last day of the season at Anfield with a share of the record alongside Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers in 1995/96), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United in 2007/08) and Luis Suarez (Liverpool in 2013/14).

But the Egypt forward needed only 26 minutes to make the record his personal property as he produced a clinical left-footed finish from inside the Brighton & Hove Albion penalty area.

Liverpool went on to win the match 4-0 with goals from Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson to seal fourth place and a Champions League spot.

Salah has now scored 44 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

Shearer (Newcastle United in 1993/94) and Andy Cole (Manchester United in 1993/94) jointly hold the Premier League record of 34 goals in a 42-match season.

CONGRATULATIONS

After Salah's record-breaking strike, Shearer tweeted: "Congratulations @MoSalah on the new goal-scoring record. I enjoyed it while it lasted @premierleague #PLrecord."

Earlier yesterday, Salah scooped up yet another award when he was named the EPL's Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old said: "They say I didn't have success here the first time.

"So it was always in my mind to have success here in the Premier League.

"I am very happy. I am very proud to win it."

Salah had already won the PFA Player of the Year voted for by his fellow players, as well as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award and Liverpool's own Player of the Year prize.