Salah could make it a hat-trick of awards

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah hopes to add the African Player of the Year award in Ghana to his rapidly expanding collection of individual honours tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Egyptian, scorer of 23 goals in all competitions midway through his first season at Anfield, has been voted BBC African Footballer of the Year and Arab Player of the Year.

Salah, Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Borussia Dortmund's Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the contenders for African football's highest individual honour.