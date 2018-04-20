Salah eyes Rush's 47-goal record

Mohamed Salah has set his sights on breaking Ian Rush's Liverpool record for the most goals scored in a season.

The Egyptian international bagged his 40th goal of the campaign when he netted in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday.

Now he is only seven goals short of equalling Liverpool legend Rush's club record mark of 47, which he set in 1983-84.

With four EPL matches and a two-legged Champions League semi-final against his former club AS Roma to come, Salah has a good chance of achieving his target at the end of his Reds' debut season.

"There's a big chance to break the record, to be number one for a club like Liverpool, it's something huge," Salah told Premier League Productions. "I'll be very happy if I break it.

"I'm happy about 40, I want to keep scoring, I want to be number one for the record.

"It's always good when you see your name with legends of a club like Liverpool, it's a different feeling and I'm very happy about that."