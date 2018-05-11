Salah hints at Liverpool stay

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (above) is just four goals behind the club's goalscoring record of 47 set by Ian Rush in the 1983/84 season.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has hinted of a long stay at Anfield, as he picked another accolade – the club's Player of the Season award on Thursday.

The Egyptian's impressive tally of 43 goals in 50 appearances in his debut campaign has led to him being named the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year and Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year as well.

"I'm very happy here, I'm very happy and everything is fine," Salah told the Liverpool Echo.

"Of course, I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see, we had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.

"This is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. I didn't watch all the games last season of the team but this year we have had an unbelievable year."

Liverpool need a home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday to secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth via league position, although the Merseyside outfit face holders Real Madrid in this year’s final in Kiev on May 26.



A victory in that match would give Liverpool a sixth continental title and guarantee them a spot in next season’s tournament.



“I’ve had a very good season, all of us. Now we are in the Champions League final and we have one (league) game to win or draw to be in the Champions League next year. So we have two finals,” Salah told Liverpool’s website.



“We want to qualify for the Champions League next season and then we want to win the Champions League final. We will play to win against Real Madrid, but for now we are thinking only about Brighton.

"Then we will have 14 days to prepare for the final.”

Along with winger Sadio Mane and striker Roberto Firmino, Salah has been integral to Liverpool’s success this season and the 25-year-old is eager to propel the club to new heights in the future.

Salah, who did not score in his last three matches, is just four goals behind Ian Rush's club goal-scoring record set in the 1983/84 season.