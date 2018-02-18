Football

Salah mania prompts 'I'll be Muslim too' Liverpool chant

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, a devout Muslim, is often seen kneeling in prayer after scoring.PHOTO: AFP

Reds fans express admiration for prolific forward

Feb 18, 2018 10:37 am

So good has been Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s start to life at Anfield, fans are singing about converting to Islam in honour of their new idol.

The 25-year-old Egyptian became the second fastest Liverpool player to reach 30 goals in a season with a balletic finish in just his 36th appearance for the club in Wednesday’s 5-0 Champions League rout of Porto.

And in the streets of the Portuguese city in midweek, the travelling Liverpool fans struck up a new chant to the tune of 90s hit "Good Enough" by Dodgy with the line: “If he scores another few, then I’ll be Muslim too!”

“This is the first time I’ve seen such an exuberant, overt, positive appreciation that includes religion,” Piara Powar, executive director of Football Against Racism in Europe (Fare) told the Washington Post.

The African Player of the Year is a devout Muslim and often celebrates his goals by kneeling in prayer. – AFP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah flicking the ball over Porto goalkeeper Jose Sa, before controlling it with his head and putting it across the line for their second goal.
Football

Five-star Liverpool pummel Porto

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Mohamed SalahliverpoolMuslim