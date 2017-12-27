Football

Salah sure Liverpool will win something this year

Dec 27, 2017 06:00 am

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah said he hopes to help the Reds end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.

The 25-year-old Egyptian - who joined from Italian club AS Roma in the close season - has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Juergen Klopp's side, before this morning's game against Swansea.

"I want to win titles here, I came here to win titles - to win something for the club, for us, for the fans," he told Sky Sports News. "We are working hard every day... I am sure we are going to win something this year." - AFP

