Salah sure Liverpool will win something this year
Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah said he hopes to help the Reds end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.
The 25-year-old Egyptian - who joined from Italian club AS Roma in the close season - has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Juergen Klopp's side, before this morning's game against Swansea.
"I want to win titles here, I came here to win titles - to win something for the club, for us, for the fans," he told Sky Sports News. "We are working hard every day... I am sure we are going to win something this year." - AFP
