Salah used to have ‘some problems in front of goal’: Sommer

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah may have scored more goals than any other player in Europe, but he was not always such a clinical finisher.

The 25-year-old PFA Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or contender has scored 43 goals and bagged 13 assists this season.

But his former teammate at Basel, Yann Sommer, said Salah used to have "some problems in front of goal".

The Egyptian played for the Swiss side from 2012 to 2014, scoring 20 goals in 79 appearances for the club.

Sommer, who now keeps goal for Borussia Moenchengladbach, told Omnisport: "When he came to us from Egypt, he was a really shy, down-to-earth boy, insanely fast.

"Back then, he had some problems in front of goal, he knows that. And now he's had such an incredible development... The fact that he excels in England shows... how hard he works."