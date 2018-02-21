Salah's sizzling after Klopp's tactical tweak

Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah has credited manager Juergen Klopp's tactics for his prolific form, saying a tweak to his playing position has resulted in more goals.

Salah has netted 30 goals in 36 matches in all competitions in his debut season at Liverpool, and is the league's second-highest goalscorer with 22 goals, one fewer than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

"With the boss here, I play a little bit closer to the goal, more so than at any other club or more than any of my other coaches have asked me to," Salah told Liverpool's official match-day programme.

"So I am always in front of the goal to give me the opportunity to score. The manager is always telling me to stay close to the goal in training.

"I don't want to say too much because we still have a long way to go in the season and I don't want to give too much away. But yes, it's something we have worked on in the training sessions."

The 25-year-old's exploits have helped Liverpool to third in the league. They are also almost guaranteed of a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals after a 5-0 rout of Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie.