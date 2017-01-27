Salah's strike sends Egypt into ANC quarter-finals

Mohamed Salah's thumping 11th-minute free-kick gave Egypt a 1-0 win over Ghana yesterday morning (Singapore time), as they sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup.

The record seven-time winners of the competition came into the game in Port-Gentil needing only a draw to be certain of going through, but the victory allowed them to leapfrog already-qualified Ghana and finish on top of Group D.

Hector Cuper's side, who have not conceded a goal yet in Gabon, will now stay in the port city of Port-Gentil for a last-eight tie against Herve Renard's Morocco on Monday.

"It's difficult to come out and play for a draw," said Cuper.

"We came out to win from the off. I am not very happy with the performance but, given who we were up against, I have to be satisfied.

"We will have a bit of a breather now and then start thinking about Morocco.

"Our ambition is very high, we are going to fight to keep progressing and reach the final."