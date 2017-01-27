Salah's strike sends Egypt into ANC quarter-finals
Mohamed Salah's thumping 11th-minute free-kick gave Egypt a 1-0 win over Ghana yesterday morning (Singapore time), as they sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup.
The record seven-time winners of the competition came into the game in Port-Gentil needing only a draw to be certain of going through, but the victory allowed them to leapfrog already-qualified Ghana and finish on top of Group D.
Hector Cuper's side, who have not conceded a goal yet in Gabon, will now stay in the port city of Port-Gentil for a last-eight tie against Herve Renard's Morocco on Monday.
"It's difficult to come out and play for a draw," said Cuper.
"We came out to win from the off. I am not very happy with the performance but, given who we were up against, I have to be satisfied.
"We will have a bit of a breather now and then start thinking about Morocco.
"Our ambition is very high, we are going to fight to keep progressing and reach the final."
Ghana, meanwhile, will now move to Oyem in the north of the country for their quarter-final match against an impressive DR Congo side also on Monday. - AFP