Sale of Wembley would help fund England's World Cup dream

The sale of Wembley would be a boost to England's goal of winning a World Cup, the stadium's potential new owner Shahid Khan has said, adding that the iconic venue would remain the home of English football under the proposal.

The US billionaire, who owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, has made an offer to buy Wembley from the English Football Association (FA) in a deal reported to be worth up to £1 billion (S$1.82b).

Under the plan, the FA would keep Wembley as the main venue to host national games and cup matches and Khan said the name of the stadium would not change.

"Wembley is the essence, the cradle of English football," Khan told the BBC.

"We would very much like for England matches and cup finals to be played at Wembley, that is the DNA.

"(The FA) will have a pool of money of about £600 million that can be invested into the core mission of the FA, which is English football and their ultimate goal of winning a World Cup."

Khan, who also owns Championship side Fulham, added that you'd want to configure Wembley "to hold Super Bowl and World Cup finals".