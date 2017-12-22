Sammer reveals secret police past

Matthias Sammer did his East German military service with a unit attached to the infamous secret police, the former German star explained when confronted with his Stasi file by Bild newspaper.

"There were pressures, it was impossible to escape," said the 50-year-old who played 23 times for East Germany and 51 times for a united Germany.

"The players of Dynamo Dresden were attached to a guards regiment," Sammer said, adding that this allowed them "to escape active military service".