Sampaoli issues wake-up call

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli warned his side after their surprise 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Leganes last Saturday that they must arrest the downward spiral in performances or face elimination from the Champions League by Leicester City.

Sevilla's hopes of pipping Barcelona and Real Madrid to the Spanish title suffered another setback in the draw with Leganes, who are 16th with 32 points fewer than Sevilla.

Sevilla, who are in third place, five points behind leaders Real Madrid after playing a game more, has dropped points for the second game running.

Last Monday, they drew 1-1 at Alaves, after labouring to victories against Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis.

Sevilla have a 2-1 lead in their last-16 tie with Leicester, who have won two games out of two under Craig Shakespeare since Claudio Ranieri was sacked, and Sampaoli urged his side to improve before their visit to the King Power Stadium tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"Playing like this, we're going to struggle to go far in the Champions League because you face the toughest games against opponents who don't afford you any mistakes," said Sampaoli.