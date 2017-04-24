Sampaoli set for Argentina job

Jorge Sampaoli will leave Sevilla to coach Argentina's national football team when the European season ends next month, according to the AS newspaper.

The position was made vacant by the sacking of Edgardo Bauza earlier this month amid a poor run of results for Argentina's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sampaoli, who guided Chile to victory at the 2015 Copa America, was appointed Sevilla boss last June.

The Spanish club's president, Pepe Castro, has been told of the 57-year-old's decision to leave, according to the newspaper.

When asked about his future, Sampaoli said: "I know that there is interest.