Sanchez decided on future but will not reveal details yet

Alexis Sanchez knows where he will be playing next season, but has stopped short of announcing his plans.

The 28-year-old Arsenal forward has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer and has just 12 months left on his current deal with the Gunners.

Sanchez, currently at the Confederations Cup with Chile, hit 30 goals last season, but cut a frustrated figure at times as Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and crashed out of the Champions League following a 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.

He has since been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Bayern.

While Bayern have reportedly cooled their interest, speculation over a reunion with City boss Pep Guardiola, whom Sanchez played for at the Nou Camp, continues.

Sanchez spoke to the media to preview the Confederations Cup final with Germany and was sat alongside City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

When asked if he would be a teammate of Bravo next season, Sanchez replied: "Good question. Right now, I'm focused on the Confederations Cup. When this is finished, I will see if I stay or if I go. I don't know."