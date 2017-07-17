Sanchez hints he may leave Arsenal for Champions League football

Alexis Sanchez has stated his desire to play in the Champions League and says he is waiting for Arsenal to make a decision over his future.

In what reads as a hint over whether he has told the club he wants to leave this summer, the 28-year-old Chile striker appears to have informed Arsenal what he wants to do with a year left on his deal.

With the Gunners' two-decade run in the Champions League now at an end, it is clear Sanchez cannot achieve his ambition with them next season and, with no agreement reached over a new deal, a list of potential suitors is likely to be long and could include Manchester City.

Arsenal have previously said Sanchez would not be sold but, given he can leave on a free next summer, it remains to be seen whether his latest comments will change the situation.

"I've already taken my decision, but now I depend on Arsenal and to see what they want," Sanchez told Canal 13 in Chile.

"My idea is to play in and win the Champions League.

"It's a dream that I've had since I was small. For now, I'm at Arsenal and my contract finishes in another year."

Sanchez's words will worry Arsenal fans, particularly given boss Arsene Wenger has said that they have not made a bid for in-demand Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old France forward has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, and Arsenal were reported to have made a £100-million (S$179.4m) offer for the youngster having last week signed Mbappe's international teammate Alexandre Lacazette for around £44m.

But, in quotes reported by Sky Sports, Wenger said: "That's not true. People have a big imagination.

"What we know now is that Mbappe is over £100m and after that it's free to imagine what you want.

"We have not made any offer. I think he will stay (at Monaco), it looks like that. One more season. Maybe he has too much choice. In the end, people don't move."