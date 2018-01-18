Sanchez inches closer to United move after agreesing terms: Report

Arsenal's wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez has taken a big step towards a move to Old Trafford after agreeing to a four-year deal with Manchester United, reported the Daily Mirror yesterday.

But the transfer still hinges on Man United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction to the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez, who has long made known his desire to leave the Gunners, will become a free agent at the end of the season.

It is believed that the Chilean forward stands to earn close to £270,000 (S$493,000) a week in wages with the Red Devils.

United will be encouraged by reports that Arsenal are close to signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

German daily Bild reported that Aubameyang's father and agent Pierre were in London for talks with Arsenal.

This would mean that Mkhitaryan can link up with his former Dortmund teammate as both seek a fresh start.