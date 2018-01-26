Sanchez included in Man United's FA Cup squad

New signing Alexis Sanchez is in line to make his Manchester United debut after being included in the squad for the FA Cup fourth-round clash against fourth-tier Yeovil on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

The 29-year-old Chilean forward completed his transfer from Arsenal on Monday, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.

United manager Jose Mourinho said of Sanchez: "You know, because he's in England for quite a long time, everybody knows the player he is.

"Everybody knows what he did at Arsenal. I try not to speak what he did before in Spain and Italy but in the Premier League he has shown the quality he has.

"We got one of the best attacking players in the world and he's very important for us because we want the best possible players."

Mourinho also seemed to dismiss mounting speculation that the Red Devils may make a move for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, whose club Real Madrid are struggling this season.

He was quoted as saying on the Daily Mirror: "To put some water on the fire, I would say Cristiano is the kind of player that everyone wants, but only one manager can have and only one club can have - Zidane and Real Madrid.

"That's my feeling."