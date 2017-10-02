Sanchez's superb assist caps Wenger's 21st anniversary celebration

Arsene Wenger celebrated the 21st anniversary of his arrival at Arsenal in winning style as the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 victory over Brighton yesterday.

There are many reasons for Arsenal fans to look back fondly on the day Wenger was hired but, after several years of underachievement, the Frenchman finds himself in a fight to restore his tarnished reputation.

It is too early to predict whether Arsenal can end their 13-year wait for a fourth Premier League title under Wenger, but there were some encouraging signs as Brighton were put to the sword at the Emirates Stadium.

Nacho Monreal opened the scoring before Alex Iwobi, converting Alexis Sanchez's majestic backheel assist, wrapped up the points.

Arsenal's sixth win from their last seven matches in all competitions moved them to within six points of leaders Manchester City, heading into the international break.

Fittingly, Wenger marked his milestone date with a notable record of his own.

Brighton are the 45th Premier League club to be defeated by Arsenal since Wenger took over in 1996, breaking the record he shared with Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Just 64 hours after winning at Belarus' Bate Borisov in the Europa League, Arsenal returned to action and Wenger freshened up his side with nine changes.

Alexandre Lacazette hit the post in the second minute but they took the lead 14 minutes later when Monreal struck the ball through a sea of bodies.

A moment of brilliance from Sanchez, who backheeled the ball deftly in the penalty area, set up the second for Iwobi on 56 minutes.

"It was a great team play. I didn't think Alexis would find me, but it shows the skill he has," said Iwobi.

"He is capable of doing anything. To have eyes in the back of his head and backheel to me was amazing." - WIRE SERVICES

