Sarri plots  to stop Zidane's men

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri (left) has turned forward Dries Mertens (above) into a goalscoring machine in the absence of injured striker Arkadiusz Milik.

He is a tracksuit-wearing chain-smoker and former bank employee, but Maurizio Sarri certainly won't feel intimidated when he leads Napoli against the mighty Real Madrid of French legend Zinedine Zidane.

"He's a master, an extraordinary coach," Arrigo Sacchi, who orchestrated AC Milan's unprecedented run of success at home in Europe in the 1990s, said of the 58-year-old Italian coach.

On the surface, the differences between the coaches as they prepare to meet in tomorrow morning's Champions League last-16 clash in Madrid couldn't be more striking.

Zidane is a former World Cup-winner who played for some of the world's top sides, including Juventus and Real, before taking over the helm of the 11-time European champions.

The highest Sarri reached as a player was Serie B, and until 1999 he was still overseeing transactions between major institutions while working for the Italian bank Monte Paschi.

When Zidane hit a spectacular left-footed volley to secure Real's ninth Champions League title with victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Sarri was trudging the touchlines trying to lead Sansovino through the Italian regional championships.

It was only in 1999, while Zidane was playing for Juventus, that Sarri decided football, not finance, would be his career.

"I chose the only job that I could do for free," Sarri explained in a 2014 interview to La Repubblica newspaper.

PASSION

But Sarri makes up for a lack of credentials with a passion and knowledge that allow him to squeeze every last drop from his players.

If you’re one metre off where you’re supposed to be in training, he stops everything. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, on his coach Maurizio Sarri

Former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain last season continuously paid tribute to Sarri for pushing him to target his new Serie A record of 36 goals as Napoli finished second in Sarri's first season in charge.

This term, Napoli lead Serie A on goals scored with 57 in 24 games, 16 of which came from makeshift striker Dries Mertens, who has hit three hat-tricks since moving out of midfield to replace injured Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Zidane's team of "Galacticos", one of the world's most expensively assembled side, are unbeaten in 11 consecutive Champions League games.

But Sarri is a wily operator who is adept at coming in under the radar.

Passionate about the simple geometry of football and the exact positioning of his players in every situation, Sarri was one of the first in Serie A to use drones to film training sessions.

"Sarri is a perfectionist," defender Kalidou Koulibaly told AFP. "He's obsessed by the defensive line, our position. If you're one metre off where you're supposed to be in training, he stops everything.

"I quickly learnt to stop punting the ball out from defence. The first few times, he came to me and said 'Stop, stop, stop. With me, no one plays the ball out like that! We play football, we can make some mistakes but we try to move the ball out cleanly'."

As they prepare to take on Real, big things will be expected of Napoli's offensive line of Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and former Real forward Jose Callejon in a widely anticipated match. But Sarri won't be fazed.