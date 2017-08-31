Saudi coach bemoans another 'unnecessary' loss

Saudi Arabia coach Bert van Marwijk bemoaned a second "unnecessary" defeat for his team after a 2-1 loss to the United Arab Emirates yesterday morning (Singapore time) dealt a hefty blow to their World Cup qualification hopes.

On the back of a 3-2 loss to key rivals Australia in June, the Saudis grabbed an early lead in Al Ain, but surrendered an equaliser almost immediately and their neighbours then took the points courtesy of an Ahmed Khalil wonder-strike.

Said van Marwijk: "I know that losing is a part of sport but, for me, this is the most disappointing moment of the past two years, from the beginning till now.

"In one game, we threw almost everything away with an unnecessary loss in Australia, and now we have another unnecessary loss."