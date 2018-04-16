Schalke beat rivals Dortmund

A brilliant free-kick from Naldo secured Schalke 04 a 2-0 Bundesliga win over rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr Derby yesterday.

Yevhen Konoplyanka had given the home side the lead in the 50th minute before Naldo's strike eight minutes from time ensured Schalke stayed in second place on 55 points, four ahead of Dortmund, who dropped to fourth, behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Earlier, Treble-chasing Bayern Munich, who secured their sixth straight Bundesliga title last week, crushed Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-1.