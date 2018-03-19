Schalke put Bayern’s Bundesliga title celebrations on hold

Schalke needed an 86th-minute own goal from Robin Knoche to beat hosts Wolfsburg 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), tightening their grip on second place and delaying title celebrations for runaway leaders Bayern Munich by at least one matchday.

Schalke substitute Breel Embolo cut the ball back into the box and Knoche deflected it into his own net for the game's only goal as the visitors moved up to 49 points with seven games left.

Ten minutes earlier, Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann had saved a penalty to keep them in the game.

Bayern, top on 66 points, will have to put the champagne on ice for at least two weeks due to the international break, as they can theoretically still be caught.