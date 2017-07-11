Schauffele grabs first Tour win

Xander Schauffele fired a three-under 67 to come from behind and win the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke and claim the first USPGA Tour victory of his career yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Schauffele, who has been on a roll since contending at the 2017 US Open, finished with a 14-under-par 266 total to edge fellow American Robert Streb by one shot after Streb managed a 69 in the fourth round.

"This has changed my life. I need a little bit of time to take it all in," the 23-year-old Schauffele said.