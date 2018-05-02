Schick: We can score three against Reds

AS Roma striker Patrik Schick believes his team can score the three goals they need against Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final, second leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Serie A club are 5-2 down after the first leg last week and need to score at least three times at the Stadio Olimpico to progress to the final in Kiev.

"At the end (of the first leg) we saw that they're not as strong at the back as in attack. We have the chance to score three goals at home," Schick told Roma's official match programme.

Even if Roma score thrice, they still need to keep Liverpool and their fearsome front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane quiet to stand any chance of winning the tie.

But Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco insists that getting caught on the counter is a risk his side must take.

He said: "We have to score three goals and there's definitely the risk of getting caught on the counter-attack, so we have to take that into account.

"Asking about the defence doesn't make much sense though, because if you want to score three goals, you can't stay under your own crossbar."

The man who will be under the Roma crossbar, Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, believes his side can stop the Reds' red-hot Salah from finding the net.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's hard to contain Salah. He has innate talent and now has an incredible confidence in himself. But we can stop him playing as a team...

"Liverpool, on the other hand, have collective quality. They are smart and fast.

"I think of (Roberto) Firmino. He is phenomenal. He does not give any points of reference and this is very annoying to his opponents.

"This will require teamwork, and not just defence."

Having stopped Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez from scoring at the Stadio Olimpico in the previous round, Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan believes they can do the same to Firmino and Salah.

Roma were 4-1 down after the first leg of their quarter-final with Barcelona, but turned the tie around with a 3-0 home win which saw them progress on away goals.

Nainggolan told The Times of London: "We did it against Barcelona - against Messi and Suarez - they barely had a shot all game. We'll try to make another historic moment like we did against Barcelona...

"It's difficult playing against them (Liverpool) because they're all aggressive, they all press high and they keep running like animals."

Off the pitch, tensions are high as Liverpool fan Sean Cox lies in a coma after being attacked before last week's first leg at Anfield.

Two Roma supporters were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and club legend Francesco Totti has appealed for "fair play, hospitality and respect for our opponents".

Public order commissioner Giorgio Luciani told the BBC: "We can guarantee the safety of Liverpool supporters if they respect the rules and make the day as normal as they can."

There is good news for the Reds on the injury front with Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane available, with only Joe Gomez ruled out. Roma, meanwhile, will miss the injured Kevin Strootman, with Lorenzo Pellegrini expected to take his place.