Schneiderlin set for Everton move

Jose Mourinho expects Morgan Schneiderlin to join Everton after Manchester United accepted a £22 million (S$38.4m) bid.

The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in a deal worth around £25m in July 2015, but has struggled to make an impact since Mourinho's arrival last summer.

West Brom were hoping to sign Schneiderlin, but he looks set join former Saints boss Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park after an initial £22m deal was agreed upon.

Press Association Sport understands realistic add-ons could take the deal up to £24m, with the midfielder now set to undergo a medical at Everton.

Mourinho said after United's 2-0 League Cup semi-final, first-leg win against Hull that the France international was "more than probably going to go to Everton" after a pre-match update from executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"Before the match, Mr Woodward told me 'almost there', so I have 'almost there'," Mourinho said. "So I'm sad, I'm happy.

"I'm sad because I like him and he could be an option for us in a long season.

"I'm happy because this is what he wants - he wants to play every game, to be an important player in the team.

"So if this is what he wants, I am happy for a very good professional, somebody I can only say good things about."