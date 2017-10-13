Scholes in frame for Oldham job
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the manager's job at League One club Oldham Athletic, BBC Radio Manchester reported.
The 42-year-old, an Oldham fan, ended his glittering playing career in 2013 after more than 700 appearances for United and helping them win 11 Premier League titles.
Oldham are 19th in the third tier of English football. Should he take over, he would have to end his involvement with Salford City, the non-league club of which he is a co-owner with Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers. - WIRE SERVICES