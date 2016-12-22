Schubert sacked by Moenchengladbach

Andre Schubert yesterday became the seventh Bundesliga coach fired since September, after Borussia Moenchengladbach dismissed him in the wake of their 2-1 defeat by fellow strugglers Wolfsburg.

The home defeat was the final straw for Gladbach's director of sport Max Eberl who had said the team needed to win their last three games before Christmas for Schubert's future to be safe.

But, after losing to Augsburg and earning a scrappy win over Mainz, goals by Wolfsburg's Daniel Caligiuri and Mario Gomez, with a consolation by Gladbach's Thorgan Hazard, sealed Gladbach's eighth defeat in 16 league games yesterday morning (Singapore time) to leave them 14th.

Schubert's replacement - ex-Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking has been linked with the role - now has the four-week winter break to inject confidence into a team who took 16 points from their first 16 league games.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund missed a hatful of chances to draw 1-1 at home with Augsburg yesterday morning, as they squandered the opportunity to make up ground in the Bundesliga title race heading into the winter break.

OPENER

South Korean Ji Dong Won beat goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller at the second attempt in the 33rd minute to put the visitors ahead.

Dortmund, who had hit the post through Mario Goetze in the ninth minute, dominated late in the first half, but could not make their pressure count until Ousmane Dembele levelled two minutes after the restart.

The hosts had numerous chances in a one-sided second half with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Bundesliga's top scorer, going close half a dozen times.

Before kick-off, Dortmund announced that they had extended the contract of Germany midfielder Julian Weigl until 2021.

"We allowed Augsburg too many chances," admitted Weigl.

Dortmund are fourth on 27 points, nine points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who faced each other this morning (Singapore time).