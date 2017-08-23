Scoring woes frustrate Guardiola

It was a familiar tale for Manchester City - waves of attacks and relentless pressure but missed chances meant Pep Guardiola's side needed an 82nd-minute equaliser from Raheem Sterling to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Everton yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Last season, City also regularly struggled to kill teams off, drawing seven home games in the league.

In City's defence, they had to play the entire second half with 10 men after fullback Kyle Walker was shown a red card on the stroke of half-time.

But while pleased with the spirit his team showed, the Spaniard could not disguise his frustration with his side's failure to convert their chances.

He said: "The second half we made a good performance, similar like last season when we played them here. We created the chances in the first half but we did not finish them.

CHANCES

"We created chances, before their goal, three or four... our amount of opportunities on target or close to target was good, we were there all the time but we never gave up.

"All you can do is try to create the chances. Maybe one day it will change. I think last season we were the team who made the most chances," added the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

For the second time this season, Guardiola started with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up front, but he withdrew Jesus at half-time as part of the reshuffle that followed Walker's home-debut dismissal.