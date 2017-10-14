Scot Mackay is interim manager

Malky Mackay has been appointed as Scotland's interim manager as the search for Gordon Strachan's successor starts after the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Mackay was working as Scottish Football Association's (SFA) performance director and, following Strachan's exit on Thursday, he will now oversee the friendly against Holland at Pittodrie on Nov 9.

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan made the announcement yesterday, speaking at a press conference in which he admitted it was a time for a change after Strachan's disappointing reign.

Scotland would have sealed a World Cup play-off berth with a victory in Slovakia last weekend, but they were held to a 2-2 draw despite taking the lead.