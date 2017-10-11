Second-string Spain pip Israel
Real Sociedad's Asier Illarramendi scored a thumping first international goal to give Spain a 1-0 win away to Israel in Group G yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Spain had already qualified for next year's World Cup as group winners and their only motivation was to keep up their slim chances of being seeded in December's World Cup draw.
Coach Julen Lopetegui made nine changes from the side that beat Albania 3-0 last Friday, with only Sergio Busquets, who made his 100th international appearance, and captain Sergio Ramos keeping their spots. - REUTERS