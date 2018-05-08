Sergio Ramos: Messi influenced referee at half-time

Barcelona (in blue) navigate through a fiesty encounter with arch-rivals Real Madrid to earn a draw and remain unbeaten in La Liga, despite going a man down when Sergi Roberto was sent off.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Barcelona forward Lionel Messi put pressure on the referee at half-time in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) thrilling El Clasico at the Nou Camp which ended 2-2 after a series of controversial decisions.

Barca defender Sergi Roberto had been sent off right at the end of the first half for clashing with Marcelo, provoking fury among the home side's players and supporters as moments earlier Real forward Gareth Bale had got away with a studs-up challenge on Samuel Umtiti.

The Wales forward later denied La Liga champions Barca victory by hitting a late equaliser from outside the area.

The constant on-field confrontations and meaty challenges led to referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez dishing out eight yellow cards, including cautions for Ramos and Barca striker Luis Suarez.

"Messi put him under a bit of pressure in the tunnel. I don't know if there are cameras, maybe he caused him to referee in the second half in a different way," Ramos said.

"He said everything to him. This is football and everything should stay on the pitch."

Ramos also said he thought Suarez had been exaggerating his pain when the Uruguayan striker went down after a challenge in the first half. Real did not put the ball out of play at the time, angering Barca players.

"When an opponent is down and you think it's serious, you normally kick the ball out of play. But I know what he's like," Ramos said.

"We always respect Barcelona but, in that play, I thought kicking the ball out was not necessary."

Suarez also had a goal ruled out for offside, while Real were denied a late penalty when Marcelo was tripped in the area by Jordi Alba.

"We watched an incredible game of football and I can't say if the draw is fair or not," said Real coach Zinedine Zidane, who would not be drawn on the referee's performance.

"Those who came to the stadium will go home happy. The game had a little bit of everything, I imagine it was very tough to referee."

What was of more concern to Zidane is the injury to star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared to suffer a knock to his ankle as he bundled home a 14th-minute equaliser for Real.

FIGHT AGAINST TIME

The striker played on until half-time, but was substituted during the interval.

The Portuguese now faces a fight to recover in time for the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 27.

"How long he will need I cannot tell you but, for him, it is a small problem," Zidane said.

"We'll see tomorrow after the tests, what we have to do is see the damage done to the ankle. He is a little worried because his ankle is a bit swollen, but he said it was only minor."

Ronaldo's injury, coupled with Barcelona avoiding defeat despite playing half the contest with 10 men, meant it was the Catalans who left the more satisfied.

Ernesto Valverde's men are now three matches away from becoming the first team to finish a 38-match La Liga season unbeaten.

"It would have hurt to lose to Real or any other team," Valverde said.

"We are the only unbeaten team in Europe in the big leagues and that is something that pushes us.

"It was clearly a difficult match to referee. I am not sure about the red card for Sergi Roberto. He might have raised his hand, but I do not think it was worthy of a red, maybe because I know him."

On the sending-off, Zidane added: "Next year, it will change with VAR. Then we will see what a match like that will look like.

"I'd have liked to have won. There was nothing at stake, but it was a good Clasico - high intensity and chances. They played well and so did we.

STANDING OVATION

"Everyone who likes football can be happy with a game like that. Football is always more important than the controversy that you want to create.

"We had a good opportunity to win today, clearly, we had a lot of chances to score, especially in the first half. In the end, it was a draw and that's that. There are two games left and, in the end, Barcelona will finish the season unbeaten."

The thrilling nature of the match meant Andres Iniesta's last Clasico before leaving Barcelona at the end of the season was reduced to a footnote. The Spaniard went off to a standing ovation in the second half.

"I am doing everything possible, so I can play these last few games and try to absorb them," Iniesta told Barca TV.