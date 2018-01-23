Serie A hits back at Napoli coach Sarri
Serie A has hit back at Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri after he complained about a "gigantic mistake" in the fixture list, saying that the league leaders had been scheduled to play after title rivals Juventus in upcoming matches.
"(The league) could compromise and make us play at the same time, or allow us to play some of our games before them," Sarri said after Napoli's 1-0 win over Atalanta on Sunday.
Serie A replied in a statement that in the first half of the season, Napoli had gone first in 14 of the 19 rounds of matches. Juve will go first from this weekend until mid-March. - REUTERS
