Sessegnon, 16, spoils Benitez's anniversary

A double from 16-year-old sensation Ryan Sessegnon inspired in-form Fulham to a 3-1 win at Championship leaders Newcastle yesterday morning (Singapore time), boosting their hopes of making the play-offs.

Left back Sessegnon, who has aroused the interest of several Premier League clubs, took his tally for the season to six to make it a disappointing anniversary for Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, who took over a year ago.

Newcastle still top the table - on goal difference from Brighton who hammered Derby 3-0 on Friday - but are only six points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, who beat Brentford 1-0.

Benitez admitted that his side, who have lost five times at home this season, had been outplayed by Fulham, but expressed concern his players hadn't reacted better when they went behind.

"When you are under pressure, you have conceded goals, and you have to score and time is against you, then that is when you have to show your experience and character and make the right decision, and we didn't do it," said the 56-year-old Spaniard.

Fulham's fifth win in seven games took them to within two points of Sheffield Wednesday, who occupy the final play-off spot and the Cottagers have a game in hand.

"It is a great step for us, everything is open, although some teams have more points than what we have right now," said Fulham's Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

"We are not in a position to think about being a promoted team, but we are going to push hard for the top six." - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Aston Villa 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0, Barnsley 1 Ipswich 1, Brentford 0 Huddersfield 1, Burton 1 Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff 1 Birmingham 1, Leeds 0 QPR 0, Norwich 2 Blackburn 2, Preston 3 Reading 0, Wigan 0 Bristol City 1, Wolves 1 Rotherham 0.