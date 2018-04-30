Seventh heaven for Celtic

Celtic sealed a seventh consecutive Scottish title after thrashing Glasgow rivals Rangers 5-0 at Celtic Park yesterday, opening up an unassailable 10-point lead at the top of the table with three games to play.

Rangers came into the encounter having not tasted victory over their Old Firm rivals in eight matches, and were soon on the back foot after Odsonne Edouard put the league leaders in front after just 14 minutes.

Edouard made it two with a fine finish in the 42nd minute, before James Forrest drilled home a third on the stroke of halftime.

Further goals from Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor in the 47th and 53rd minutes added to Rangers' humiliation, as Celtic Park went into party mode.

Manager Brendan Rodgers will be delighted to have sealed a seventh crown in a row in such an emphatic manner.

Celtic's season is not over yet, as they still have the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell to come, as they chase an unprecedented second successive Scottish Treble.

Rangers sit third, three points behind Aberdeen in second, with their managerial situation still shrouded in doubt, amid speculation linking former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard with the job.

The 37-year-old Gerrard has been coaching Liverpool's development squad since retiring in 2016 and has said he wishes to become a manager.