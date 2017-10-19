Sevilla coach accepts blame for stunning defeat

Eduardo Berizzo has accepted full responsibility for his team's shock 5-1 Champions League thrashing by Spartak Moscow yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Quincy Promes netted a brace, while Lorenzo Melgarejo, Denis Glushakov and Luiz Adriano added one apiece to propel Spartak to a thumping win at the Otkrytie Arena.

Sevilla's only reply came via defender Simon Kjaer, whose 30th-minute equaliser proved to be a false dawn for the La Liga outfit.

The defeat saw Sevilla drop from pole position in Group E to third place.

Sevilla coach Berizzo said after the match: "It was incredible as they scored five goals from six chances and the mistakes we made gave them those goals.

"When Wissam Ben Yedder missed a great opportunity 15 minutes into the second half, the game got out of hand and my players failed to have the capacity to react.

"It's a tough defeat that we must face with character and there has to be a reaction against these opponents in Seville.

"It was hard to take and we played very well until their second goal when we became fragile defensively.

"We didn't have to defend for most of the game. It was more counter-attacks and they did not dominate us, but it was one blow after another.

"But I assume full responsibility for the defeat and we will get the chance of revenge at the Sanchez Pizjuan within the next two weeks."

Spartak manager Massimo Carrera feels that the victory is an indication of what they can achieve.

The side had recorded back-to-back 1-1 draws in their opening two group matches against Maribor and Liverpool.

He said: "It was difficult to face such a strong team which has won the Europa League three times, but my players did really well tonight.

"They proved that we are also capable of playing quality football.

"We looked a bit passive in the beginning of the second half, allowing Sevilla to create a set of chances.