Sevilla replace cancer-stricken Berizzo with Montella

Sevilla said that they had reached an agreement in principle with Italian coach Vincenzo Montella to replace Eduardo Berizzo, who was sacked last Friday after a run of poor results, only a week after returning to work following an operation to treat prostate cancer.

Montella was removed as head coach by AC Milan in November after just 17 months in charge with the Italian giants marooned in mid-table.

The club announced on their website: "Once his departure from Milan is finalised, Montella will travel to Seville on Friday night to sign his contract with the club. He will lead the team in training on Saturday morning before being formally presented."

The deal will see him in charge of Sevilla until June 2019.

The 43-year-old former Italy striker has also coached AS Roma, Catania, Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

He joins a Sevilla side who are fifth in La Liga, 16 points behind leaders Barcelona.

They face Manchester United in the Champions League last 16 in February.