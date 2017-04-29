Shakespeare not concerned about future

The renewed feel-good factor at Leicester City is seeping away as they face West Brom tonight.

Craig Shakespeare, who took over as manager following title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri's sacking in February, has lost just three of his 11 games in charge.

Yet the third of those defeats, at Arsenal on Wednesday, left the Foxes on 37 points and glancing over their shoulders at potential relegation problems with five games remaining.

One more victory should allay any lingering fears, but Shakespeare knows his long-term future is unlikely to be resolved by the Thai owners.

"When they first appointed me, I said if they want to (talk), that is fine," he said.

"I am quite comfortable, but my remit was to the end of the season. I said before we need some more points on the board and we are disappointed not to get them, but we move on now to Saturday." - AFP