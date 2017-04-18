Shakespeare plots perfect ending for Leicester

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL, 2ND LEG LEICESTER CITY ATLETICO MADRID

Leicester City must strike the right balance both emotionally and tactically if they are to conquer battle-hardened Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final, manager Craig Shakespeare said yesterday.

Leicester approach tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) return leg trailing 1-0, after Antoine Griezmann's disputed penalty in Madrid last week gave Atletico a slender advantage.

The King Power Stadium is likely to be rocking as Leicester go in search of another fairy- tale ending, but Shakespeare said it will be important for his players to keep their cool.

"As players, you have to get the right balance, but I've got that within the squad," he said.

"I don't have a real problem with that. You have to have that fire in your belly, but you also have to have cool, smart heads at times. We've proved over the last 18 months that we're more than capable of that."

Shakespeare revealed that captain Wes Morgan will undergo a late fitness test on the morning of the game.

The centre back has missed Leicester's last six matches due to a nerve problem in his back, but has taken part in the squad's last three training sessions.

Shakespeare is already without his other first-choice centre back, Robert Huth, due to suspension.

Yohan Benalouane, who has been deputising for Morgan, came off due to cramp during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace, but Shakespeare said he had trained without any problems yesterday.

While Shakespeare knows Leicester must show a sharper cutting edge than in the first leg, he remains mindful of the threat Atletico pose on the counter-attack.

"We need to make sure we create more offensively," he said.

"We've got to get a goal back. But, by the same token, we need to be mindful of players like Griezmann.

"We need to deny them space because they're a very, very good counter-attacking team.

"We're at home, we need to be more forceful than we were, but respectful of the opposition as well."

Three-time beaten finalists Atletico received a lift before tomorrow's game with the return to fitness of Kevin Gameiro.