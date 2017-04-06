Shakespeare warns Foxes against complacency

Craig Shakespeare refused to declare Leicester's survival battle won despite leading his team to 10th place after a 2-0 victory against Sunderland yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The triumph extended Shakespeare's winning run at the start of his Premier League management career to five games and took the Foxes to nine points above the bottom three.

But Shakespeare refused to accept the job of staving off relegation is complete.

"No, I am still not going to say that because I think we are never quite sure if other teams are capable of going on good runs," he said.

"I have been in football for long enough to know anything can happen.

"We have to make sure we prepare for Sunday at Everton because that'll be another big test for us.