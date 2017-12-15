Shearer: Lukaku’s goal reaction surprising

Manchester United players throng Romelu Lukaku (second from left) after his winning goal against Bournemouth.

Romelu Lukaku scored only his second English Premier League goal in his last 10 matches, but he didn't seem too pleased about it.

The Belgian grabbed the winner for Manchester United against Bournemouth at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time), heading home a Juan Mata cross in the 25th minute.

However, the 24-year-old, who has come under fire in recent times after hitting a barren patch, did not seem overly interested in celebrating his goal.

The English Premier League's record goalscorer Alan Shearer found his reaction surprising, telling the BBC: "Unless there is something we are unaware of, it was a very surprising lack of reaction from Lukaku to his goal.

"Maybe that was in answer to the criticism he has been receiving. It was only his second Premier League goal in 10 games.

"I said something negative about him at the weekend, that he has to show more but, when you score, that is the perfect answer.

"That is why I was surprised he did not run away, smile or put his arm in the air.

"It is such a fantastic feeling when you score goals, particularly the winning ones."

Fellow former England striker Gary Lineker also picked up on Lukaku's muted response to his goal, tweeting; "Lukaku scores and doesn't celebrate. Trying to make (a) point?"

Lukaku's teammate Phil Jones, meanwhile, was hopeful the 24-year-old's third goal in his last 15 appearances for United will spark a goal rush similar to Lukaku's early-season run, when he scored 11 goals in his first 10 games for United.

"He did well, rose above his man, and that's what he does best," Jones told MUTV.

"He's going through a patch where he's not scoring goals, but he's doing other things for us.

"I am pleased for him tonight. Hopefully, he can kick on and score some more goals now."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, however, believes Lukaku should have seen red yesterday.

The striker escaped a booking for a bad challenge on Nathan Ake early on and was later booked for a foul on Harry Arter.

Howe said: "I thought the first tackle was a yellow card. He was very late on Nathan. Then he picked up another one which was a clear yellow. He should have been off the pitch.

"I don't want to go on about referees again but he missed a couple there and then the first tackle we make, we get a yellow. That was difficult."

While disappointed that Lukaku was not sent off, Howe was happy with his team's performance.

PLEASING PERFORMANCE

"We're disappointed because we've been beaten, but I'm really pleased with the performance," he said.

"I thought we were very good today and were very disciplined out of possession.

"We were also very good with the ball and created numerous chances."

It's an assessment former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy agrees with.

He told the BBC: "I was really impressed with Bournemouth, we see teams sitting back and giving others too much respect, but they did not do that. Callum Wilson and Joshua King caused United plenty of problems.

"It is nice to see a team throwing men forward and committing. If you are going to lose a game, at least do it by having a go."

Red Devils boss Mourinho, meanwhile, insists he is having a real go at the EPL title, despite Manchester City looking unstoppable after their league-record 15th straight win.

He said: "It is only over in May. If it is over now, I go on holiday to Brazil or Los Angeles."