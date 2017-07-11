Shenhua rubbish fixing claims
Carlos Tevez's Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua say they are taking legal action over suggestions of match-fixing after they grabbed a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Fabio Capello's Jiangsu Suning on Saturday.
The result means Capello's wait for a first Chinese Super League win continues.
In a statement, Shenhua called on fans to "resist rumours" .
Suning, who have splashed out on former England coach Capello and Brazilians Ramires and Alex Teixeira, went ahead through two first-half goals, but then conceded two late goals. - AFP