Shock draw caps Bayern's bad week
Thiago Alcantara's second-half equaliser rescued Bayern Munich in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-2 draw at home to Mainz as the runaway Bundesliga leaders twice came from behind.
Having bowed out of the Champions League quarter-finals at Real Madrid in midweek, the draw caps a week to forget for Bayern, who are winless in their last four games.
Mainz, who are mired in a relegation battle, came close to another shock win in Munich, but Bayern extended their unbeaten home run in the league to 20 matches dating back to March 2016 - when they lost 2-1 to the same opponents.
Thiago hit the equaliser 17 minutes from time against a team just one point above the relegation places with four games left. - AFP