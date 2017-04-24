Shock draw caps Bayern's bad week

Thiago Alcantara's second-half equaliser rescued Bayern Munich in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-2 draw at home to Mainz as the runaway Bundesliga leaders twice came from behind.

Having bowed out of the Champions League quarter-finals at Real Madrid in midweek, the draw caps a week to forget for Bayern, who are winless in their last four games.

Mainz, who are mired in a relegation battle, came close to another shock win in Munich, but Bayern extended their unbeaten home run in the league to 20 matches dating back to March 2016 - when they lost 2-1 to the same opponents.