Sigurdsson set  for Everton move

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson passed his medical at Everton yesterday ahead of his proposed £45-million (S$79.3m) move.

The Iceland playmaker, 27, will not be involved in tomorrow morning's Europa League play-off, first leg against Hajduk Split, but might make his debut against Manchester City on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).

The transfer saga has dragged on for most of the summer with Swansea initially valuing him at £50m.