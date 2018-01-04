Silva absent because of premature baby boy
Manchester City's forward David Silva missed four matches recently because his prematurely born baby son is fighting for his life, he revealed yesterday.
The 31-year-old Spain international - who returned to the runaway Premier League leaders' starting line-up for yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 3-1 win over Watford - thanked everyone for their support on his twitter account @21LVA.
"Also I want to share with you the birth of my son Mateo, who was born extremely preterm and is fighting day by day with the help of the medical team," he tweeted. - AFP
