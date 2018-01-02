Football

Silva finally signs for Leicester

Jan 02, 2018 06:00 am

Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva said he tried to remain positive during a long saga which came to a happy end yesterday as he completed his move to English Premier League side Leicester City.

The 28-year-old - capped 20 times and a member of the Portugal side that won Euro 2016 - has had to wait four months to complete the  £22 million (S$39.7m) transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

He has been in limbo since his original transfer in August was not ratified as the paperwork was 14 seconds late. A subsequent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport failed. - AFP

