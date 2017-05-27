Silva at Man  City for medical

Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva is undergoing a medical at press time at Manchester City, with negotiations for the 22-year-old understood to be at an advanced stage.

Man City are looking to move early, after they announced the departure of four more senior players whose contracts are ending this summer.

Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero will all leave as free agents.

Long-serving right back Pablo Zabaleta has joined EPL side West Ham, while the future of midfielder Yaya Toure is uncertain as his contract is also due to end.