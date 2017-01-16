Silva: We still have a lot of work to do

Hull head coach Marco Silva was in no mood to bask in the glory of his side's first Premier League win in over two months after they beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday.

Striker Abel Hernandez struck in either half as Hull hit back from a wretched start, having conceded an early penalty which was converted by Junior Stanislas.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings' own goal after the break gave Hull a two-goal cushion and, in Silva's first league game in charge, they won for the first time in 10 top-flight matches to climb off the foot of the table.

But the former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss was already looking forward to another busy week on the training field and in the transfer market.

"I'm happy, but we have a lot of work to do in the next few weeks," the Portuguese said.

"We'll try to find solutions for our squad because we need to improve.

"In one week, we've played three games and we've won two - it's fantastic because in the last two months, we didn't win one game.

"I believe in our team and our quality. The players are happy.

"They're starting to believe and understand better what I want for the team."

Silva was careful not to single out only two-goal hero Hernandez for praise after the Uruguay international scored his third goal in as many appearances since returning from a two-month lay-off due to a hernia injury.

"First of all, it's a good day for the team and a good day for our fans," Silva added.

"About Hernandez, it's really important for a striker when they score goals.

"In the last two games at home, Hernandez has scored three goals and that's important for the team and for him also.

"His second goal was a very good goal."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was disappointed his side failed to capitalise on their flying start after Hull defender Harry Maguire had bundled over Ryan Fraser in the area and Stanislas buried the third-minute spot-kick.

"We were dominant for the first half-hour - it was the perfect start for us. We were in control of the game," Howe said.