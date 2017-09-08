Silva's transfer to Foxes still in limbo

Leicester City's attempt to sign Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva remains in limbo after his deadline-day move from Sporting Lisbon failed to go through in time.

Media reports said the paperwork was filed to Fifa moments after the deadline for registration closed.

Asked if Fifa had rejected the paperwork sent by Leicester, a Fifa spokesman said: "We can confirm that Fifa has been contacted by the Football Association in connection with the registration of the player Adrien Silva and the club FC Leicester City.

"Fifa has replied accordingly providing reference to applicable regulations."