Simeone  remains optimistic

Diego Simeone still believes his Atletico Madrid side can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League despite a frustrating goal-less draw at Qarabag yesterday morning (Singapore time) that extended their winless run in Group C to three games.

Despite claiming one point from their opening two matches against AS Roma and Chelsea, Simeone's Atletico - finalists in two of the last four seasons - were expected to make light work of unfancied Qarabag, who picked up their first Champions League point.

But the Spanish side lacked a clinical edge, with Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann missing good chances in the first half before the Frenchman had an effort disallowed for offside after the break.

"I believe in these players and we're capable of changing the group situation around," Simeone said.

"I'm feeling good and the side too.

"We need to improve our finishing. Draws happen.

"We didn't lose but we couldn't score despite playing well. We didn't keep a cool head when we had our chances and they defended well. We couldn't win but we had enough chances to do so."

Atletico are now three points behind second-placed Roma and a further two adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Forward Griezmann said: "We have to find a way to improve. We have to find solutions among ourselves.