Simplicity is Kane's secret to success, says Hart

Harry Kane just couldn't stop scoring of late.

Last month alone, the Tottenham Hotspur striker bagged 13 goals for both club and country, a feat that has raised his stock in international football.

If he keeps up his scoring rate, he could well pick up the Golden Boot for a third straight season.

So, what's behind his red-hot form?

It's in keeping things simple, revealed England goalkeeper Joe Hart. "There is no real secret to him and that is the brilliance of Harry," Hart said.

"It is not dazzling skills... he is just one of the best out there. You know you will get a hard shot with Harry.

"If you give him half an inch, he will get a strike on goal.

"He keeps scoring goals and you cannot ask for any more than that. Long may it continue in an England shirt."

Kane, who is set to lead the line for England in their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia tomorrow morning (Singapore time), scored six goals in seven league games and five times in the Champions League for Spurs last month.

The 24-year-old also bagged a brace in the 4-0 win over Malta and will be the man to look out for again as England target a win that will seal their passage to next year's World Cup.

Even a draw will do if Slovakia fail to beat Scotland away.

"Right now, Harry is hot. He has (Mauricio) Pochettino, one of the hottest managers in the world, who regards him highly and there are reasons for that," added Hart.

"Harry will keep being Harry and he will keep scoring goals.

"As long as he is in my team, wearing an England badge, I want that to continue.

"But, whether he keeps his form, scores 40 goals or ends up with 20, he is still a top player and we are lucky to have him."

Meanwhile, England defender John Stones has praised Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for making him a "better player and person" during their first year together at the Etihad Stadium. Stones, 23, struggled when he joined City from Everton last season, but he has since improved under Guardiola.